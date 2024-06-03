The governorship candidate, representing the Labour Party in Edo State, Olumide Akpata has assured electorates that internal crisis will not affect his campaign.

The former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, while addresing journalists in Benin, the state capital, on Sunday, stated that it is the political will of the people to vote him or not.

He said: “If we were having primaries, I would be bothered. But this is a state election and our target audience is the people of Edo State. They’re the electorate. It is their votes that we need. It is not in contention that I am the candidate of the Labour Party. Nobody is contesting that.

“Every organisation must have its issues as long as human beings are there. So, the best way is to stick to what the law says, then you can’t go wrong. But we are trying our best by keeping faith with our internal dispute resolution mechanism to ensure that we find a solution.

READ MORE: Edo LP Ward Exco Suspends Party’s National Chairman, Abure Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

“There’s no doubt that a united house is better than a divided house. We move on. I don’t think any voter in Edo will say because there is a quarrel between two people inside one place, they will not go and vote for Olu Akpata.

“They’ll listen to the message that Olu Akpata has for them. If they are convinced, they will vote. If they’re not convinced, they won’t vote. All these crises are just side attractions.”

Recall that the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure was suspended on the 27th of May, 2023, by the leadership of Ward 3 in Arue-Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The ward executives accused Abure of anti-party activities and other irregularities within his the party.