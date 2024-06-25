‘Make Rule To Always Conduct Heart, BP Checks For Officials Summoned For Questioning’ – Sani To NASS



Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the sudden death of Essien Etop Andrew, Deputy Comptroller in charge of revenue at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

On Tuesday, the customs officer was fielding questions from members of the House of Representatives Committee on public account when he coughed and slumped.



Andrew was rushed to the National Assembly clinic where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting via X, Sani opined that a rule should be made to conduct medical check ups on public officials prior to their appearance before their respective committees.

“The National Assembly should make it a rule to conduct blood pressure test and Heart Checks of public officials summoned to appear before their relevant committees,” he wrote

Meanwhile, Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the committee, said the panel will suspend other hearings for one week to honour the late customs chief.

“It was a very sad incident. He was very eloquent and clearly understood the issues being considered.

“He suddenly said he wanted to drink water, to which we obliged and even asked if he needed some tea.

“It was sad he died in active service. Our committee is suspending other hearings for the week in his honour,” Salam told The Cable.

In a statement, Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said the green chamber will “support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.”