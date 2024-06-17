Man Crushes Daughter’s Head For Money Rituals, Flees In Delta State

Sankey Ovemureye, a father, is accused of killing his six-year-old daughter, Abigail Stanley, for money rituals at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho town, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was said that the culprit escaped after crushing the little girl’s head.

June 15th was the date of the occurrence.

SP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a statement made on Sunday.

According to Edafe, the child’s corpse, whose head had been repeatedly bashed against the wall, had been found by the Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho.

“The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.”

A manhunt for the evading suspect has been launched by Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi.

CP Olufemi also assured the public that the suspect would be arrested and justice administered.

He advised anyone with relevant information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to contact the Control Room at 0803684974 or report to the nearest police station.