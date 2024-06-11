‘Managed My Husband’s Cancer Till He Died, Raised My Kids While Hiding My Illness’ – Celine Dion

Celine Dion, a Canadian singer, has revealed that she concealed her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome for 17 years before making it public.

The singer stated in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show this week, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, that she was covertly battling the illness while managing her late husband, Rene Angelil’s cancer struggle and raising their children.

The 56-year-old singer, who first publicized her illness in 2022, admitted to suffering symptoms as early as 2008.

“We did not know what was going on [with me]. I did not take the time… I should have stopped, took the time to figure it out,” she said.

“And like it wasn’t enough, my husband as well is fighting for his own life.

“I had to raise my kids, I had to hide, I had to try to be a hero – while feeling my body leaving me,’ she continued. ‘[I was] holding on to my own dreams.”

READ MORE: Celine Dion Opens Up About Her Struggles With Stiff Person Syndrome

The ‘Think Twice’ singer added that she eventually opened up about her condition since concealing it from “the people who got her to where she was” was a huge “burden”.

Celine Dion recently stated that her Stiff Person Syndrome feels like she’s “being strangled”.

SEE POST: