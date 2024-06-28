Many Feared Dead As Illegal Building Collapses In Abuja

A yet to be identified number of workers have been killed as a building at Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Praco Limited Estate located in Guzape, Abuja collapsed on Friday.

It was gathered that a source who refused to disclose his identity around the area, told SaharaReporters that a rescue team has been denied to perform their duty due to heavy rainfall.

He said: “Building collapse at Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Praco Ltd Estate in Plot 458 Guzape, Abuja. Workers feared dead, Ongoing rainfall hinders rescue.

“Plot 458 GUZAPE is one of the 111 plots in Abuja illegally acquired by Nicholas Ukachukwu, an Anambra businessman whose Company, Praco Limited, is accused of conniving with civil servants in the FCDA to allocate more than 100 plots of land running into thousands of hectares to his company in what is regarded as one of Abuja’s largest land heists or grab.

“The lands were acquired without ministerial approval in July 2023, when there was no minister to have approved the land allocation.

“On assumption of office and following complaints from some of the original allottees of the land, the new Minster, Wike ordered the revocation of the illegally acquired plots.

“Construction work was stopped and demolition was carried out on one plot at the Sunrise area that Praco had entered and started construction.

“Nicholas Ukachukwu had at the time accused the minister of ordering the demolition because he is Igbo man, an assertion that was quickly debunked as blackmail by a man who has an odious reputation for sleazy land deals and racketeering in Abuja

“Several of the people whose lands were revoked and awarded to Nicholas Ukachukwu are currently in court.

“Unfortunately, Ukachukwu continues to use his financial resources to frustrate the cases in court and bribe FCDA officials who have turned a blind an eye to his illegal construction on the plots revoked by the FCT Minister.

“Sources indicated that the FCT Minister is frustrated by the antics and connivance of civil servants in FCT in this scandal.”