Marriage Isn’t For Everyone – Uriel Oputa Declares

Uriel Oputa, a reality TV personality and chef, has advised detractors who criticise her single status to back off, stating that marriage is not for everyone.

On Thursday, the chef took to Instagram to address the issue.

She stated that marriage is not an achievement, which is why she is not under any pressure from her family or the public.

Uriel insisted that she does not rely on social media to determine whether she is married.

She further remarked that she would never post about her partner or relationship status on social media.

She wrote,

“Those always commenting

on my post “Why aren’t you married”

1) marriage isn’t for everyone If you think marriage is an achievement, that’s on you. 2) How do you know I’m not married Do you

honestly think everyone needs validation from Social media??

3) I would never Post my marriage or my partners full face here,

The small light skinned hand I posted in my cooking video I read comments saying his fine who is he?? (Only hands Nope.

The small tag I tagged mentioned brother on my stories.. his Dm full

4) pls Age shaming or

marriage shaming is so 2018 Shebi we pray for growing

old

5) let’s maintain this

energy

and save The life’s of young

men and women

Bulling doesn’t work with me.. I went to an All white school and I was the blackest kid that ever liveth”.

