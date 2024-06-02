Matawalle Condemns Killing Of Abia Soldiers, Vows To Nab Perpetrators

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says those behind the killing of soldiers in Abia State would be brought to book.

Recall that no less than five soldiers were killed on Thursday by gunmen who were reportedly enforcing the sit-at-home directive of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had issued a directive for total compliance with the sit-at-home order to commemorate Biafra Day on May 30.

Matawalle, on Saturday, described the incident as “barbaric, abominable and wicked,” adding that the murder of the military personnel is “reprehensible and disheartening.”

Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, quoted the Minister as saying: “The brutal assassination of the soldiers in Aba was without any provocation while on a lawful duty, protecting innocent citizens against the threat of non-state actors.

“Dr Matawalle extended his condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and the Nigerian military, urging the troops not to be deterred by the attack.

“He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the Military in their efforts to defeat IPOB, ESN and other criminals in other regions of the country to ensure total security in the nation.

“The minister emphasized the crucial role of local communities in combating terrorism, urging citizens to provide information that could aid military operations against terrorist groups and keep faith with Nigeria.”

The military has vowed to retaliate the killings while the Abia government has placed a N25 million bounty on the killers.