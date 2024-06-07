Mercy Eke Cries Out As Heritage Bank’s Licence Revocation Traps Her N100m

Reality personality Mercy Eke has appealed for assistance after Heritage Bank’s operating licence was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

She claimed that she had over N100 million in her Heritage Bank account.

Eke claimed that she opened the account because the bank sponsored the fourth season of the reality show Big Brother Naija, which she won.

She further blamed her account manager for “luring” her into fixing her money at the bank despite being aware of the issues.

On her X handle Thursday, Eke wrote: “I really don’t no how to react about this … I have been hoping for the best .. thinking there’s a way out…. [Hash tag] HeritageBank.”

Taking to the comment section, a fan asked, “Omg Lambo hope you don’t have acct with them?” to which Eke replied, “I do… and have above 100m with them.”

Another fan asked, “Why did you open an account with them in the first place?” and the reality star replied, “That was the bank that sponsored Bbn during my set, for them to pay our money we were advised to open an account with them… stupid me went ahead and funded the account … don’t worry I’m full of regrets right now.”

A concerned fan asked, “What is your account manager saying?”

Mercy Eke responded, “She lured me into fixing my money, knowing fully well there’s been issues with the bank … I don’t have words for her, I blame myself.”

The reality personality also revealed that she has filed a notification with the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission in an attempt to collect her money.

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission recently began the liquidation process of Heritage Bank, including verification and reimbursement of bank depositors.

However, the NDIC claimed that the reimbursement would start with individuals having N5 million or less.

