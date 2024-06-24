Military Has Destroyed Criminal Networks Of Boko Haram, Bandits – Tinubu Claims Despite Insecurity Challenge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the nation’s security forces are winning the war against insecurity in the Northwest.

Tinubu made this known at the North-West Peace and Security Summit organised by the region’s Governors’ Forum in Katsina, the capital of Katsina State on Monday.

Tinubu, who was represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, assured Nigerians that the progress made so far is just the beginning as the government is making more effort to provide a better secure environment for all citizens.

He said: “Our military forces, through various operations such as Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Safe Haven, have made true their promise to the nation by targeting like Boko Haram and bandits who have held for too long.

“Through enhanced border security and intelligence capabilities, we have disrupted and dismantled criminal networks.

“Each of you here is aware of the high-profile figureheads of these groups neutralized by our forces, and I am here to share with you that this is just the beginning.

“To build pragmatic solutions to our security compromises, we are strengthening collaborations among the Services and other security agencies to ensure a unified approach.

“The kinetic and non-kinetic interventions we have pursued are designed to build the perimeter of our security infrastructure to the point that every child who goes to school returns safely.

“Every person who sets out on a trip arrives at their destination securely, every trader who goes to the market conducts their transactions without fear, and every farmer plant seeds and harvests their produce in secure environments. We cannot achieve this unless we come together.”