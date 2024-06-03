Minimum Wage: Flight Disruption Hit Airport As Aviation Workers Join Strike

The Aviation unions have said that they are ready to join the planned indefinite labour strike scheduled to begin today.

The unions, on Sunday night made the announcement after a failed meeting between the leadership of National Assembly and the Organised Labour.

They include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, ANAP, and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE.

In a joint statement signed by Comrade Ocheme Aba, General Secretary NUATE; Comrade Frances Akinjole, Deputy General Secretary ATSSSAN; Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, Secretary General ANAP and Comrade Olayinka Abioye General Secretary NAAPE directed all branches to comply.

The statement read: “In compliance with the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, we hereby inform the general public, aviation service providers, airline operators, aviation businesses, and all aviation workers nationwide that starting from 0000hrs of June 3, 2024, all services at all Nigerian airports shall be fully withdrawn till further notice.

“Being not oblivious of the fact that many international flights to Nigeria are already airborne, the strike action will commence at international terminals on the 4th of June, 2024.

“All aviation workers should recognize the seriousness of this struggle and comply unfailingly. All Branch officers of our unions shall ensure full compliance at all airports.”