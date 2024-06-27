Minimum Wage: Let States Pay According To Their Financial Capacity – Southern Govs

The Southern Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, suggested that each state in the country should be allowed to determine the new minimum wage base on their strength.

In a 16 points Communique made available to newsmen on Thursday, the forum called for strengthening of fiscal federalism and devolution of powers.

The forum also expressed concern over crisis in Rivers State, due to Local Governments Chairmen tenure controversy.

The Communique partly reads: “The Forum discussed the minimum wage issues demanded by labour and unanimously agreed that the minimum wage should be reflective of the cost of living and ability to pay, and each State be allowed to negotiate their minimum wage. This led to the forum’s call for strengthening fiscal federalism and devolution of powers.

“The Governors resolved to continue to advocate for the creation of state police against the backdrop of the success of our regional community-based security outfits, which have been effective in intelligence gathering. This will truly enable Governors to be the Chief Security Officers of their respective States in deed.

“Still on fiscal federalism, the Forum discussed the issue of solid mineral exploration and exploitation which remains on the Exclusive List in the constitution. Members expressed concern over current practices where mineral licenses are issued and exploitations undertaken without recourse to State governments. These have resulted in criminal activities, attendant negative environmental impact, ecological degradation and with no remediation commitment or revenue accruing to the States or Federal Government.

“The Forum expressed concern over the controversy of the Local Governments Chairmen tenure in Rivers State and committed to take a common stand in support of position of the law and constitution.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, barely few days after the Southern Governors held the last meeting at the Obasanjo presidential Lodge in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital, on Monday.