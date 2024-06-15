Minimum Wage: National Assembly To Sanction States Over Non-Compliance



Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, says the National Assembly plans to introduce a bill mandating all 36 States of the Federation to comply with the new minimum wage law.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Adaramodu highlighted ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and Organized Labour regarding a new minimum wage.

Recall that Federal Government had proposed a new minimum wage of N62,000, while the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are advocating for N250,000.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has since rejected the federal government’s proposal, arguing that some states might need to borrow funds to meet the N62,000 wage.

Adaramodu however emphasized that the proposed legislation would ensure strict adherence to the new minimum wage.

“We are going to draft a watertight bill that the President will sign to ensure compliance as law,” he said.

He noted that the law would apply not only to the Federal Government but also to states, sub-nationals, and the private sector. Non-compliance would result in sanctions.

Senator Adaramodu assured that when the executive bill is presented, the National Assembly will ensure it is comprehensive and enforceable.

“We will invite legislators and organized labor to contribute to making the law. There will be clear sanctions for those who do not comply,” he added.

Asked about the speed of passing the bill, Adaramodu stated, “If possible, we will pass it within 30 minutes. It depends on the consensus reached between the federal government and organized labor.”

He expressed confidence that the bill would receive quick approval once an agreement on the minimum wage is reached.

“If the bill is presented right after Sallah, we will handle it swiftly for the benefit of Nigerian workers,” he concluded.