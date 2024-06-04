Minimum Wage: Organized Labour Suspends Strike For Five Days After Agreement With FG

The Organised Labour has suspended the nationwide strike which commenced on the 3rd of June, 2024.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the union, comprising Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Labour Congress, called off the strike today.

Addresing pressmen after meeting with the leadership of TUC, NLC on Tuesday, the TUC President, Festus Osifo disclosed that the union will relax the industrial action for a week.

He said: “A joint NEC meeting of TUC/NLC has approved to relax the industrial action for one week with immediate effect.”

Recall that after a six-hour meeting with the leadership of organised labour in Abuja on Monday night, the Federal Government expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to raising the N60,000 offered as the minimum wage.

The agreement reads: “The President of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is committed to establishing a National Minimum Wage higher than N60,000; and the Tripartite Committee will convene daily for the next week to finalise an agreeable National Minimum Wage.”

The organised labour also agreed to “immediately hold meetings of its organs to consider this new offer, and no worker would face victimisation as a consequence of participating in the industrial action.”