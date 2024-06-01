The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has appealed to labour union over its planned on nationwide strike.

Governor Bala revealed that most of the state governors will not be able to pay the N494,000 minimum wage, proposed by the labour union.

Bala’s comment is coming after after the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress declared an indefinite strike, beginning from Monday, over the hike in electricity tariff and the government’s inability to reach a consensus with them on a new minimum wage.

Reacting to organised labour plan, ahead of tomorrow’s strike, the Bauchi’s Governor, during his visitation to the Governor of Abia State Alex Otti alongside Edo’s Godwin Obaseki and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), Governor Mohammed called on the union to reconsider its action.

He said: “I have always looked forward to making sure that workers get the best in terms of welfare, in terms of salaries and wages. But it has to be affordable; something that is within the threshold of affordability by all the sub-national and local governments. Definitely what the Federal Government will be negotiating.

“Some of the state governors will not be able to pay. Even at the moment, the current minimum wage of N30,000, some states are not able to pay. And I know labor leaders are really leaders. They should look at this because the strike may cripple the economy and further cause pain to workers and all of us.

“So, we are pleading that we should have a combining point where we can look at our affordability.