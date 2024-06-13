Minimum Wage: We’ll Cut Our Coat According To Size, We’ll Pay What We Can Afford – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he will approve what is affordable as new minimum wage.

He also prompted the National Assembly to expect his memorandum on the final settlement as it will be such that Nigerians can afford.

Tinubu revealed this during the 25th Democracy Day Anniversary Dinner, at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that at the end of negotiations on Minimum Wage last week Friday, the Federal Government team alongside the Organized Private Sector slightly increased the offer to N62, 000 from the initial N60,000, while the Organized Labour also reduced its demand from N494,000 to N250,000.

Speaking on the matter, Tinubu told Senate President Godswill Akpabio alongside his other colleagues at the dinner that the government would do what is expected, but would also pay what it can afford.

His words, “Senate President, Deputy Senate President, you’ll get a notice from me if I’ve changed my mind on minimum wage about minimum wage, we’re going to do it; what Nigeria can afford, what you can afford, what I can afford. They ask you to cut your coat according to your size, if you have size at all.”