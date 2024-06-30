MMA2 Terminal Hosts Nigeria’s First-Ever Airport Wedding In Lagos

Nigeria’s first airport wedding took place on Saturday in the ticketing area of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2, which is a domestic terminal run by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited in Lagos.

In a wedding that went viral and was dubbed “My Airport Wedding,” Agboola Qudus, the groom, and Alli Miracle, his bride, reportedly said their vows in front of departing and arriving planes while surrounded by their loved ones.

In addition to being the first of its kind in Nigeria, the airport wedding served as a means of endorsing both the MMA2 terminal and the country’s travel sector.

According to Leadership, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head of Corporate Communications at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, indicated that the event will have a long-term impact on Nigeria’s aviation and entertainment industries.

READ MORE: Patoranking Unveils Newly Built Football Stadium In Lagos Community

“We are thrilled to pioneer this unique event at MMA2. It’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and creating memorable experiences for our passengers and terminal users,” she was quoted as saying.

“With our slogan ‘More than a terminal’, Bi-Courtney continues to redefine airport experiences. This event underscores our dedication to offering more than just travel convenience,” she added.

Yinka-Olawuyi was also said to have said that the event will have a “remarkable impact on the travel, entertainment, and aviation industries at large, as we intend to thrill our audience with this never-before-seen activity in an airport terminal,” according to Business Day.

SEE PHOTOS: