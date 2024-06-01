Moet Abebe Reveals She’s Open To Intimate Relations On First Dates

Moet Abebe, a Nigerian media personality, has stated that she is open to intimate relation on her first date.

She claimed to have done it before and has no remorse.

Moet revealed this on the latest episode of the ‘Bahd And Boujee’ podcast, which she co-hosted with reality star Tolanibaj, and shared on Instagram on Friday.

Tolanibaj asked: “Would you have sex on a first date?”

Moet replied: “Yes, why not? I have done it before. To be honest, I have no regrets. I don’t regret anything in my life. If I want you, I want you. And I’m also shameless.”

She also stated that she dislikes it when her friends suspect her of snatching their partners.

“I hate when women who are close to me think I want to take their man,” she said.

Tolanibaj inferred, “It’s because you are endowed. I can understand why they are insecure. Your backside is intimidating. But that is because they are also not sure of themselves.”

Watch the interview below…