Mohbad’s Father Calls On Sanwo-Olu To Probe Officials After US Lab Toxicology Denial

Joseph Aloba, father of the late musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad, expressed his extreme sadness after learning that the management of the National Medical Services Laboratories in Pennsylvania, USA, refuted conducting a toxicology test on his son’s body.

INFORMATION NIGERIA previously reported that the US-based lab denied the Lagos State Government’s claim that the toxicological test was performed at their facility.

The disclosure came in response to Punch’s inquiry, which led to an investigation into the musician’s cause of death.

Gbenga Omotoso, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, stated during a live phone call with Ahmad Isah, the anchor of an Abuja-based online programme, Brekete Family, in February 2024, that the toxicology test was being conducted at the NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, USA.

However, a pathologist testified before the Coroner’s Court on May 15, revealing that an autopsy couldn’t determine Mohbad’s cause of death due to the decomposition of his body.

In response to PUNCH Metro’s inquiry on May 17, Esther Dede, Client Services Associate, Forensics Division, NMS Labs, claimed, “Unfortunately, we do not have a case for that patient.”

Speaking to Punch on Sunday, Aloba claimed that the disclosure demonstrated an attempt to cover up the case.

He said, “I was brought to tears when I learnt of the denial. I never expected such a fabrication. It now appears that the claim of it being taken to the US was concocted from the beginning, indicating an attempt to conceal the truth.

“Hearing the news made me more sorrowful about the death of my son. I don’t believe the state government could deceive everyone, saying they went to conduct the test and they did not. I felt so pained. It also assures me that we will get justice in the end.

“Before Mohbad died, he said if they killed him, they could not kill all his family who would get justice for him. And that is what we are doing now.”

The bereaved father also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to probe the authorities from the Lagos State Forensic and DNA Centre who were engaged in the autopsy process.

“I want the governor to investigate the officials involved in the autopsy process. They were assigned to carry out the assignment and need to explain why this is happening.”