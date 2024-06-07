Mother Of Ajayi Crowther University Student Beaten To Death By His Mates Battles For Life In Coma

Princess Antonia, the mother of Ajayi Crowther University student, Prince Alex Timileyin, who was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague, is currently in a coma in a hospital.

‘Lord Of Warri’, an activist from Itsekiri in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State, stated that she is overwhelmed with sadness and pain as a result of the loss of her only son.

The activist announced this in a post on his X account on Thursday.

The activist also urged the Oyo State government, Oyo State Police, and Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure justice is served and those responsible for Alex’s death are held accountable.

He wrote, “Princess Antonia Emiko, mother of the late Prince Alex Timileyin, is in urgent need of your prayers. She lies hospitalized in a coma, overcome with unbearable pain and sorrow.

“The bond between a mother and her child is unbreakable, and her only son’s tragic loss has left her shattered.

“I also appeal to #oyostategovt, #OyoPoliceNG, and His Excellency #seyiamakinde to ensure that justice is served and those responsible for her son’s tragic death are held accountable.

“Let us rally around Princess Antonia with our thoughts and prayers, seeking comfort and strength for her in this darkest hour. May God’s grace and mercy be upon her and her family.”

This development is coming after 25 students from Ajayi Crowther University were arraigned in court in connection with Alex’s murder.

