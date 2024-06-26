Motorcyclists Stabs, Kills Motorcyclist For Intervening In Argument In Lagos

Ibrahim Dauda, a motorcyclist, is on the run after allegedly stabbing a security officer, Yusuf Akadogo, to death on Igbira Road in Lagos State’s Idiaraba region.

PUNCH Metro said on Tuesday that Dauda was riding his motorcycle to a destination when he was involved in a minor accident around 9.20 p.m. on June 13, 2024.

The incident was claimed to have sparked an altercation that drew individuals from the community.

According to a source who does not want to be named in public for fear of being victimised, Akadogo intervened during the fight, and Dauda allegedly stabbed him.

The source went on to say that Dauda fled the scene when he realised the consequences of his attack on the victim, and that individuals who observed the crime took Akadogo to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

However, the source stated that the guard died while being treated in the hospital.

The source said, “The incident happened on June 13, 2024, around 9.20 pm. What happened was that a minor accident involving a motorcycle happened and after the accident, there was an argument.

“During the argument, the security guard intervened and the motorcyclist stabbed him in the stomach. The guard was quickly rushed to LUTH for treatment but he died while receiving treatment in the hospital.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the occurrence and stated that the command was looking for the individual involved in Akadogo’s killing.

He said, “A distress call was received from a concerned community member that there was trouble at Igbira Road, Idiaraba. Officers were quickly mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, an eyewitness narrated that there was an argument that emanated from a minor motorcycle accident that attracted a security guard, Yusuf Akadogo, who intervened.

“Surprisingly, the rider of the motorcycle, Ibrahim Dauda, transferred aggression to the guard and used a knife to stab him in the stomach.

“The victim was rushed to LUTH for immediate medical attention where he died while being attended to. The suspect is at large while the area is being placed under surveillance as the investigation is ongoing.”