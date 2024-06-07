MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV and GoTv services, says it will appeal the ruling of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) after it was fined N150 million for challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Information Nigeria had reported that the tribunal fined MultiChoice and ordered the company to provide one-month free subscriptions on DStv and GOtv to Nigerians.

On April 24, Multichoice announced an increase in the cost of subscriptions for its DStv and GOtv packages.

However, on April 29, the tribunal stopped MultiChoice from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services, which was scheduled to begin on May 1.

MultiChoice challenged the tribunal’s verdict restricting it from increasing the prices of its packages through an application filed on April 30 by Moyosore Onibanjo, the company’s lawyer.

READ ALSO: DSTV, GOtv Slammed With N150m Fine For Violating Subscription Fee Reduction Directive, Ordered To Offer One Month Free Subscription To Nigerians

The tribunal, in its ruling on Friday, cited section 39 (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Act which states the “tribunal shall have jurisdiction throughout the federation and on all commercial activities aimed at making a profit.”

For failing to comply with the order of the tribunal not to implement the price adjustment, Thomas Okosu, who led the three-man tribunal panel, imposed an administrative penalty on Multichoice.

Reacting swiftly in a statement, MultiChoice said it disagrees with the position of the tribunal.

The company said: “MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter.

“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against said ruling.”

MultiChoice said the company is restrained from making further comments because the matter is currently subjudice.