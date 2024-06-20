“Musically Burna Boy Is On Another Level But I Prefer Davido” – Super Eagles Maduka Okoye Declares

Maduka Okoye, a Super Eagles goalkeeper, has chosen his preference between Burna Boy and Davido, two of Nigeria’s most popular artists.

In a recent interview with Oma Sports TV, which was published on X platform Wednesday, the Udenise shot-stopper was asked to select between Davido and Burna Boy, and he chose the former.

Okoye stated that Burna Boy is a “top” musician to whom he listens frequently, but that he prefers Davido’s music.

READ MORE: ‘It Brings Me Happiness’ – Adewale Ayuba On Why He Converted To Christianity

He said, “Burna Boy or Davido? Davido. Musically, Burna Boy is on another level, 100 per cent. He’s a top artist but I prefer Davido.

“I listen more to Davido than Burna Boy. There are Burna Boy’s songs that I love but there is more of Davido on my playlist. Davido’s songs fit my personality; they are very playful. I really like Davido.”