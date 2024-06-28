Musicians Earn More Than Footballers, Ritualists, Fraudsters – Portable Asserts

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has weighed in on the argument about who earns more between musicians and football players.

According to the singer, musicians earn significantly more than football players.

He also said that singers are more wealthy than ritualists and fraudsters.

Portable expressed himself in a video message posted to his social media page on Thursday.

He said, “Music money is bigger than football money. Music is business. Musicians earn more than ritualists and fraudsters. Apple Music revenue is huge. Footballers can’t compete.

“People saying footballers earn more than musicians don’t know what they are saying. Musicians are at the top.”

Watch him speak below…