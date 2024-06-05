“My 20-Year Journey Can’t Be Complete Without You, Don Jazzy” – D’banj Affirms

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, a popular Nigerian musician, has acknowledged the significance Don Jazzy, his former business partner and producer, had in his career.

It should be noted that the ‘Koko master’ recently celebrated 20 years in the music industry.

The artist stated that his musical path would not be complete without Don Jazzy.

In a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, he revealed that he recently visited Don Jazzy to invite him to his 20th anniversary dinner.

He explained that the nostalgic moment reminded him of the achievements they had made together.

Sharing the video, D’banj captioned it;

“My 20 year journey cannot be complete without It’s @DONJAZZY again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia. As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together. Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. Love you always, Brother! OooSHeeeee.”

D’banj and Don Jazzy formed Mo’Hits Records in 2004.

Mo Hits disbanded as a label in 2012, with Don Jazzy claiming conflicting interests.

Don Jazzy then founded Mavins Record Label, while Dbanj launched DB Record Label.

