My Brother, Kola Dated Babangida’s Daughter While The Dictator Put Our Father In Prison – Abdulmumuni Abiola

Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the late Chief MKO Abiola, who died in custody on July 7, 1998, has stated that his elder brother, Kola Abiola, was dating Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s daughter while their father was still in prison.

Abiola died in prison after former military dictator Ibrahim Babangida nullified his election on June 12, 1993, and imprisoned him in 1994 for declaring himself president.

Abdulmumuni made this statement while appearing on Mic On, a podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, a prominent Channels TV presenter.

Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, Abdulmumuni’s mother, was assassinated in June 1996 by state agents related directly to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, while attempting to carry out her husband’s June 12, 1993 presidential election victory.

When asked if he held Kola responsible for the way things had turned out and if he thought Abiola’s legacy would have been appropriately preserved instead of how it is now, Mumuni said,

“I definitely do because he was in a better position, especially after the whole crisis.

“He could have been a strong voice for a true democracy but he chose not to. Apparently when my father was still in jail, he was having a relationship with Babangida’s daughter.”

Abdulmumuni added “It is just sad that my father can’t come out to see what his first son has turned out to be. I am unhappy and I think Nigerian people are unhappy.

“We saw how many people voted for him when he said he wanted to be President. How could he be a president? He cannot manage Abiola’s empire, does he want to manage Nigeria? He doesn’t deserve a high position.

“I told him he was not going to use my money to campaign, that he should give me my money. He owes me a lot.”

Watch him speak below…