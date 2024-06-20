“My Father Catered For 103 Children When He Was Alive, But DNA Confirmed 55 Were His” – Late MKO Abiola’s Son Reveals

Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the declared victor of the presidential elections on June 12, 1993, has revealed that DNA testing verified his dad fathered 55 children rather than 103, as commonly thought.

In an interview with ‘Mic On Podcast’ posted on Instagram Wednesday, Mumuni stated that DNA tests proved only 55 of his father’s biological offspring, despite the story that Abiola had 40 wives and 103 children.

According to him, his father paid school fees for 103 children, but not all of them were his.

He said,

“DNA tests confirmed only 55 as his biological offspring.

“You know the Abiola family, we are not that much. People think we are a lot. We are only 55. Well, there were 40 wives. Then according to the will, I think about forty-something though. There were some wives that were not there at the end. But not at the beginning, but at the end. Most of the wives had maybe one or two for my dad. Not every one of them.

“When my father was alive, he was paying for 103 people to go to school. But like I said not all of them were his. So after the blood tests, we happen to be 55.”

Watch him speak below…