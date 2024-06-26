David Adeleke, often known as Davido, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, has recounted a vision his father, Deji Adeleke, told him he had about him.
The singer revealed that his father told him that he had a vision of ending his music career as a gospel singer.
Davido said this during a conversation with several guests at his wedding on Tuesday.
“In the morning, daddy would say, ‘Davido, I had a vision about you.’ I said, ‘What vision?’
He said, ‘I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer’,” he said.
Watch him speak below…