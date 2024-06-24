“My First Single Blew Up In Africa” – Ayra Starr Shares Her Journey To Stardom

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian Afrobeats musician, has spoken up about her ascent to fame and growing up in the spotlight.

She discussed her artistic development in a recent interview with Visa’s ‘Music Talks’, which was shared on X Sunday.

With her 2021 release of “19 & Dangerous,” her first full-length album, and her debut EP, Ayra Starr has been making waves in the music business, garnering critical acclaim and a large fan base.

She claimed that she has grown up in the spotlight, and her music has evolved tremendously since her debut.

She stressed the necessity of allowing artists to mature and discover themselves, implying that she may not have reached her “final form” yet.

“My first single blew up in Africa and I was overwhelmed. I got to grow up in front of everyone. We need to allow artists to grow and find themselves. So I don’t even know if this is my final form yet, but I don’t think there’s any such thing as a final form. I don’t think so.

“I think there’s eras and times and you just become better. This is the vibe now with Ayra Starr, it might not be there next year. It might be better, it might be bigger.”

On her global acceptance, Starr said,

“Different people from different parts of the world love my music. My voice is kind of my sound. I bring the Afrobeats to every genre I enter.”

On her first day of recording with Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr disclosed that she worked on five tracks, three of which were included in her debut EP.

“I recorded five songs the first day I met Don Jazzy. Three of those ended up in my first EP,” she said.