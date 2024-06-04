“My Govt Is Committed To Enhancing Quality Life” – Tinubu

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhance Nigerians life.

Tinubu on Monday, noted that Federal Capital Territory’s rapid development is a sign of his administration’s renewed hope agenda.

Representing the President, while inaugurating the Outer Southern Expressway, from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1, now renamed the Mahamadou Issoufou Way, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, revealed that opened OSEX would not only enhance connectivity, accessibility, and alleviate transport congestion, but also stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for prosperity.

He said: “I reaffirm my administration’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“What is unfolding in the Federal Capital is a testament to what can be achieved by the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda of quality transformation of the FCT, and indeed Nigeria.

“Issues undertaken hold profound significance for the FCT and its residents, a function of the Outer Southern Motorway will not only alleviate transport congestion and improve transportation but will also stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for prosperity.

“With the addition of four interchanges, we are enhancing connectivity and accessibility, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to navigate our beautiful capital city.

Tinubu urged residents of the FCT to embrace the projects, adding that his administration is not yet done with the good works.

“As we admire the basic infrastructure before us, let us not forget the countless hands that have laboured tirelessly to bring this project to fruition, we owe them all some gratitude. As we celebrate the unveiling of this project, let us also remember that our work is far from over; there are still many challenges to overcome, and many more opportunities to explore, but with determination, perseverance and a shared sense of purpose, which is evident in the FCT, there is no limit to what we can achieve,” he added.