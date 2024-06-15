My Money Took Me Far In Bbnaija’s All Star Edition, Not Fans – Whitemoney Brags

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, has stated that his money, not fans, propelled him forward in the reality show’s All Stars season.

The musician admitted he wasn’t surprised when he was evicted since he knew he wouldn’t win.

He said that before appearing on the show, he paid his staff to vote for him.

In a recent chat with YouTuber, Olufemi Daniel, shared on Instagram Friday, Whitemoney claimed that he only got two per cent of fans’ votes.

The reality star insisted that it was money, not admirers, that propelled him forward.

In his words,

“I wasn’t shocked [when I got evicted] because I knew I wouldn’t win. I was the one who gave money to my team to keep subscribing. My money took me that far. People’s voting was just two per cent, my money took me that far.”

SEE VIDEO: