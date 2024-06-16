

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to do everything legally possible to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State, come September 21.

The former APC National Chairman who said positions and titles should be put aside, beckoned on all party members to come together to ensure victory for the Party and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, added that even if it requires him to become a sweeper, he doesn’t mind as long as it results in victory for the APC and its governorship candidate.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the party’s Campaign Council for the election.

“If it requires me (Oshiomhole) to take the role of a sweeper, I am ready to sweep Senator Monday Okpebholo into office as Governor.

“Every member and supporter of the APC is a member of our campaign for genuine change under the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“Titles do not matter, every member is a canvasser, every member of our party must work hard to win their units and wards, local government and state. Move from house to house because neighbour talks to neighbour and would understand,” he said during Friday’s inauguration.

According to him, every Edo person who is affected by flood, whose child sits on bare floors in schools should join hands to give victory to the APC.

“There will be a change at the Osadebe avenue, APC will take over Edo democratically, come September 21, election,” he added.