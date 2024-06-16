Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Segun Adewale, has announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aeroland, as he is popularly called said this at a news conference on Saturday in Lagos.

The PDP in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of the State had last week suspended Adewale indefinitely for allegedly causing disaffection in PDP and tarnishing the Party’s image.

Prior to his suspension, Adewale attributed the failure of the party to win elections to corruption and disunity among Party members.

According to him, he is not moving to APC to contest the election in 2027, but contribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am not contesting election in 2027, but going to the ruling party to support the president. My next move is to go to Abuja and prostrate to Tinubu,” he said.

READ ALSO: Fuel Subsidy Removal Necessary But Hastily Announced – Former Ekiti Gov, Fayemi

Reacting to his suspension, Adewale said his reported suspension by PDP in Alimosho LGA was orchestrated by those fighting him for exposing how they mismanaged campaign funds during the 2023 election.

Adewale said his suspension had no effect as his ward had absolute confidence in him and had distanced itself from the reported suspension.

He said it was laughable that “these same elements being used would act unconstitutionally by suspending me from the party when they do not have such powers.”

“Instead of my party LGA to take up Bode George and his gang, they alleged that I was the one that stole the money meant for electioneering, money that was not given to me in the first place.

“They said because of that, I should be suspended and I told them to come to my ward to suspend me so I can join the APC.

“What am I even doing in the party? I spent millions during elections, but at the end of the day, it isn’t worth it.

“I am not even in PDP anymore because I have seen it all and I would not have stayed in PDP till now, but for Atiku Abubakar that begged me to contest in 2023,” he said.