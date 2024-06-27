My Relationship With Davido Is Beyond Money, Gossip – Cubana Chief Priest

Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, a popular Nigerian socialite, has said that his relationship with artist Davido goes beyond money and gossip.

He mentioned this in a recent interview with BBC Igbo, which was published on X Wednesday.

The socialite noted that he has a personal relationship with the singer because he’s married to Chioma, who is from the same state as him.

“Davido is my friend. He is my in-law; he married Chioma who is from Imo State where I hail from.

“So the relationship I have with Davido is beyond money and gossip,” he said.