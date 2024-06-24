N62,000 Minimum Wage Can’t Do Anything – Orji Kalu Tells Tinubu, Proposes N90,000

Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to increase the new minimum wage amid economic hardship.

Kalu opined that the N62,000 proposed minimum wage is not enough for civil servants to survive in this hard time, adding that it is time for the Federal Government to increase worker’s salary after five years.

The former Governor advocated that President Bola Tinubu should make the new wage N90,000 because civil servants need good treatment.

READ MORE: Lawmakers’ Salaries Insufficient For Responsibilities – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Speaking with Channels Television, over the weekend, the federal lawmaker said: “I’m a proponent that local governments should be getting their money fully.

“I also believe that N62,000 cannot do anything. N90,000 and why I’m proposing N90,000 is very simple. We have not increased the minimum wage in five years.

“I’m a practical person. The civil servants need good treatment.

“I’m sure the president has done well in some areas and he also needs to improve in many other areas. I’m a very practical person, I fear nobody and I support the truth.

“President Tinubu has done so well in some areas, and in some other areas of feeding our people, people are hungry, so I cannot say.

“He has done well in economic policy, monetary policy. Very good.

“But in fiscal policies we haven’t grown more food. I want us to grow more food.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the FG, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have been in loggerhead over the new minimum.

The labour Congress insisted on N250,000 while some state Governors rejected the idea, saying all fingers are not equal.