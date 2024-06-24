NAF Cracks Down On Oil Thieves, Destroys Illegal Refineries

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) verified the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 13 illegal refining installations and seven Cotonou boats in Rivers, Bayelsa, and Imo.

This was said on Sunday in Abuja by AVM Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF.

Gabkwet stated that the air interdictions carried out between June 18 and June 22 also dispersed five J-5 buses attempting to syphon suspected crude oil products from surface tanks.

He claimed that on June 18, some of the illegal facilities near the Imo River were located, along with seven overhead tanks, which were later demolished while some suspected bunkerers fled.

According to him, air attacks were also launched on Wilcourt in Rivers on June 19, following the discovery of an illegal location, a canoe carrying illegally refined items, and some gunboats.

Gabkwet stated that the aircrew also destroyed some illicit refining plants located approximately 6 kilometres from Tunu in Bayelsa.

He noted that the air component carried out another big strike on June 22, when the crew discovered 5xJ5 buses, most likely modified into mini tankers, attempting to syphon illegally processed items from the Imo River.

“Amazed at this change of tactics by these economic saboteurs, the crew did not hesitate to immediately destroy the illegal refining sites feeding the buses.

“The J5 buses were later seen dispersed with some taking cover under trees to avoid detection.

“Air strikes against economic saboteurs and oil thieves have continued to record the expected outcomes.

“This is majorly due to improved intelligence, enhanced air to ground coordination, and most importantly, due to NAF’s improved agility and resilience.

“These operations will be sustained until activities of these saboteurs are reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.