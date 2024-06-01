NANS Calls For Transparency In Student Loan Scheme Implementation

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called for transparency in the student loan scheme’s implementation.

The apex student body in the country called on the Federal Government to appoint individuals of unquestionable integrity and competence to oversee the disbursement of the loans.

NANS stated that this would not only ensure the scheme’s success, but also its sustainability.

Pedro Obi, the National President of NANS, made the demand in a statement sent to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

He insisted that the federal government take urgent and decisive action to defend the rights and future of students studying abroad.

The statement read, “To ensure the success and integrity of the student loan scheme, we urge the Federal government to prioritise transparency and accountability in the disbursement of the loans and this must be done by engaging all relevant stakeholders.

“It is crucial that the government appoint individuals of unquestionable integrity and competence to oversee the disbursement of student loans. These appointees should be drawn from diverse backgrounds, including academia, finance, and civil society, to ensure a balanced and fair administration.

“We also urge the government to put in place transparent and effective monitoring mechanisms to track the disbursement process and ensure that funds are allocated appropriately. This includes regular audits, public reporting, and feedback channels for students to report any issues or irregularities.”

NANS praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for establishing the student loan plan and urged the government to involve all essential stakeholders in its execution.

According to the student body, if correctly implemented, the loan would not only reduce the financial constraints suffered by many students and their families, but it would also have the potential to prevent the enormous outflow of Nigerian students studying outside the nation.

“The loan scheme should be designed to be inclusive and accessible to all eligible students, regardless of their socio-economic background. Criteria for loan eligibility and repayment terms should be clearly defined and communicated to avoid any ambiguity or discrimination.

“We believe that with careful planning and execution, the student loan scheme will not only enhance educational opportunities but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“We extend our full support to the Federal government in this endeavour and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our nation’s students and educational system.”

Obi also urged for immediate action over the alleged deportation of Nigerian students from Teesside University in the United Kingdom for failing to pay their school fees.