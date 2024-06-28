NASS Will Establish State-Of-The-Art Hospital For Senators, Reps, Staff – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, announced plans for the National Assembly to build a state-of-the-art medical facility for Senators, House of Representatives members, staff and guests.

Speaking in Abuja while welcoming Senators back from recess, Akpabio emphasized that the medical facility would be a top priority in the second legislative year.

The 10th National Assembly, which marked one year on June 13, 2024, already has a clinic.

READ ALSO: Prayer Has Replaced Costly Medicine In Homes – Peter Obi Bemoans Relocation Of Pharmaceutical Companies From Nigeria

“In this second legislative year, we plan to establish a state-of-the-art medical facility nearby to serve distinguished senators, honourable members, National Assembly staff, and our esteemed guests.

“This initiative aims to provide functional and effective healthcare for all. We also completed and commissioned the National Assembly Library within the last legislative year,” he said.

He further urged lawmakers to prioritize the welfare of the people in their actions and decisions, reminding them of the fundamental principle of service.