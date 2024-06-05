The National Union of Electricity Employees has disclosed that the national grid had been restored after the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress called off their strike.

NUEE National President Adebiyi Adeyeye verified this in an interview with The PUNCH on Tuesday.

“The strike has been suspended, that means the grid has come back to normal. It is on already,” Adeyeye said via phone conversation.

It should be noted that organised labour launched a nationwide strike on Monday in protest of the Federal Government’s unwillingness to raise the recommended minimum salary from N60,000 and reverse the Band A tariff to N65 per kilowatt-hour rather than N206/KWh.

In response, the electricity workers took action by shutting down the national grid, throwing the country into darkness in the early hours of Monday.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria stated in a statement on Monday that its staff on duty were attacked and injured by union leaders who invaded its premises to force them to leave.

READ MORE: Pastor Iluyomade Relocated To Another Parish, Not Suspended – RCCG Source

However, Adeyeye denied the charge, claiming that the union only withdrew its members in accordance with organised labour directives.

The organised labour has suspended the strike for five days in order to begin negotiations with the Federal Government on a minimum wage of more than N60,000.