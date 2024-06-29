Navy Seizes 12,000 Litres Of Illegally Refined Diesel, Arrests Two Suspects

Commodore Nanmar Lakan, Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS), stated that the Command has detained two people for crude oil theft and confiscated a wooden boat carrying 12,000 litres of Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

Lakan made the announcement while parading the suspects at Okarki Waterfront on Friday.

He stated that the suspects were apprehended at Okariki Waterfront in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

Lakan explained that the arrests were conducted in accordance with Operation Delta Sanity’s mandate, which includes combating crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal refinery sites, among others.

“Working with intelligence gathering from the good citizens of this country, we received credible information that some people want to move illegally refined AGO, popularly known as diesel from the Okarki River.

“We dispatched our men there, and they arrested two suspects.

“The quantity of the AGO is estimated to be 12,000 litres refined illegally,” he said.

He advised people involved in criminality to stop and seek a better way of life, since such unlawful activity was detrimental to society and the nation as a whole.

According to him, “the nation is losing a lot economically, so I advise them to stop, if not we are determined to rid the entire area of this illegal business.”

He urged members of the public and law-abiding citizens to provide important information to security agencies, notably the NNS SOROH, so that they can carry out their jobs.

The commander stated that the suspects and items would be turned over to the appropriate security agency in accordance with established procedures.

He said that the navy will do everything in its power to cleanse the waterways of lawbreakers and warned those engaged in illicit oil bunkering to stop or risk legal repercussions.

Speaking to reporters, one of the suspects, Mr Clement Fimeya, explained that he was doing it to feed his four children due to a lack of job opportunities.

He begged for forgiveness and pledged never to commit such an illegal act again if pardoned by the relevant security agency.