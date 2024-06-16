NCoS Releases Details Of Fleeing Suleja Prison Inmates



The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has released the tracking details of some of the inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State.

Recall that on April 24, rainfall destroyed the walls of the Suleja prison which led to the escape of 118 inmates.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the collapsed walls of the Suleja prisons were old.

Tunji-Ojo said the federal government would prevent future occurrences of the incident.

“Obviously, we can see the walls are actually old. Unfortunately, there are certain responsibilities that we must deal with,” the minister had said.

READ ALSO: Suleja Prison Was Built With Mud 100 Years Ago – Senate Reveals

Abubakar Umar, NCoS spokesperson, had recently also announced that 23 of the inmates who escaped had been recaptured.

However, as of June 15, NCoS published the names of the 18 inmates who escaped from the Suleja on its website.

The names of the escaped inmates are: Ogbonna Kingsley, Auwal Mohammed, Mustapha Ibrahim, Suleiman Sani, Raphael Kelly, Abdullahi Babangida, Idris Bashir, Umar Mustapha, Ayuba Obedience, and Lamido Gambo.

Others are Garba Fidelis, Mohammed Jibrin, Sylvester Allison, Albert Israel, Edoga Okwudili, Olaiya Stephen, Ibrahim Aminu, and Audo Usman.