NDLEA Arrests Two Lagos Airport Passengers For Ingesting 150 Wraps Of Cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested no fewer than two passengers on Friday.

It was gathered that the two suspects was traveling to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight at the screening point of Terminal 2 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos State, after they tested positive for ingestion of illicit substances.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement released to the public on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The suspects, Aikhomoun Daniel (alias Oladapo Olanrewaju) and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji, were taken into observatory custody.

“Daniel excreted a total of 90 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.022 kg in six excretions, while Ayigoro discharged 60 wraps of the same Class A substance with a total weight of 662 grams in five egestions.

“Further investigation revealed that Aikhomoun Daniel actually stole the identity of his late uncle who was once based in Germany, a decision he claimed he took to get Schengen visa to enable him free access to Europe, while his real name is Oladapo Olanrewaju.”

*NDLEA intercepts N7.3bn codeine consignments as 2 excrete 150 cocaine wraps in Lagos* *- Arrests 60 at Abuja drug party; destroys 18,632kg cannabis in Edo forest; recovers Tacoma truck loaded with imported Loud in Lekki* *Read more at*https://t.co/NS52SSrJHC pic.twitter.com/2Fn4qQboey — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) June 30, 2024

READ MORE: Company MDs, VIPs, Their Children Are Also Into Drugs – NDLEA

Meanwhile, Babafemi, also shared the message via his X account on Sunday, along with a video showing the intercepted contraband.

He wrote: “When we say #ndlea_nigeria will get you no matter where you conceal the drugs even in your stomach, this is exactly what we mean cos you’ll start counting your own excretion like kindergarten kids learning numerics just as one of the two men who just finished egestion in this video.”