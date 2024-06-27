NDLEA Confiscates 2,639kg Of Illicit Substances, Secures 30 Convictions In IMO

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported that in Imo State, between July 2023 and June 2024, it had confiscated 2,639.27 kg of hard drugs, detained 192 criminals, and found 30 individuals guilty.

Abdullahi Saeed, Imo Commander of the NDLEA, made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Owerri on Wednesday as part of festivities commemorating the 2024 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

According to Saeed, 171 of the 192 drug offenders apprehended were men, while 21 were women.

He stated that the command seized a variety of substances, including cocaine, cannabis, and marijuana, among others.

He further stated that the command rehabilitated 40 drug users, who were then given over to their families and reintegrated into society.

He expressed sorrow that a large number of young people in the country, particularly students, see drug usage as fashionable and accept it without reservations.

This, he claimed, was becoming a major problem for society because narcotics are linked to other crimes including banditry, kidnapping, murder, suicide, and rape.

“It pays more to prevent the abuse of drugs than to struggle to treat those already afflicted with drug-related problems. The issue of drug abuse must not be handled by NDLEA alone; strong collaboration with other agencies as well as civil society organisations is required.

“The sustenance of the war on drug abuse is the right and appropriate course of action to undertake now for more immediate good and for the security of our future,” he said.

He urged everyone to support the war on drug abuse and illegal trafficking in order to create a peaceful, wealthy, and secure nation.