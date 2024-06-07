NDLEA Nabs 110 Suspects In Kaduna, Confiscates Illicit Drugs

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives arrested 110 suspects and recovered 520.385kgs of illicit substances.

Samaila Danmalam, State’s NDLEA Commander, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kaduna said, “The command arrested 110 suspects, comprising 105 males and five females, in May.”

He disclosed that the agency also seized various illicit substances that included cocaine, Indian hemp, Tramadol and Methamphetamine, among others, weighing 520.385kgs .

Danamalam who said that 10 illicit drug joints were dismantled in the State, noted that during the month under review, the command secured the conviction of 12 suspects and arraigned 22 others.

He explained that in its efforts to combat the drug scourge in the State through drug demand reduction activities, the Command carried out numerous sensitization programmes across the state.

“This was to enlighten the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking while simultaneously counselling and rehabilitation of drug-dependent persons,” he added.