NDLEA Nabs Deaf Drug Dealer In Sokoto, Recovers 12.7kg Of Cannabis Sativa

The Sokoto State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has detained Musa Arzika, 65, for reportedly possessing 12.7 kg of Cannabis Sativa (also known as marijuana) and 12 grammes of tramadol.

Adamu Iro, the State NDLEA Commander, disclosed this at an interactive session with newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended within the bandits’ stronghold during Monday’s operation by Command operatives assisted by Nigerian Army personnel.

He stated that Arzika, who suffers from partial hearing loss, was arrested at his home in the state’s Gada Local Government Area.

“The main concern is the age of the suspect and the area where he was arrested, which is known to be a bandit stronghold in the state.

“We cannot ignore the fact that most of these suspects are the ones supplying bandits with dangerous substances that aid their notorious activities.

“Today, we face significant security challenges in Sokoto and we are all aware that bandits have renewed their attacks on innocent citizens.

“It is clear that drug abuse and banditry are intertwined as drugs play a vital role in such activities,” he said.

The state NDLEA boss further described the suspect as a “long-time drug baron and dealer, partially deaf”.

“However, despite his condition, he has continued to engage in illegal activities,” Iro said.

He also stated that the suspect had been on the Command’s radar and had provided valuable information about his activities and tactics.

“We are confident that this arrest will significantly reduce the incidents of banditry in the area,” he said.

Iro asked the state’s residents to continue providing helpful and timely information to security services as they work to provide a safe and secure environment for everybody.

NAN.