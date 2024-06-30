NDLEA Raids Drug Party, Nabs 60 Suspects With Illicit Substance In Abuja

At least 60 persons have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency during a drug party organised in the Federal Capital Territory on Friday.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended at the party, which was said to have been organised by one Stanley Ikechukwu, comprised 25 males and 35 females.

Disclosing this in a statement made available to the public on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said that the drug party tagged: “Go hard or Go Home. Pick Your Poison”, held at an apartment in Sun City estate in the FCT.

The statement partly reads: “In Abuja, NDLEA operatives on Friday night disrupted a drug party dubbed ‘Go hard or Go Home. Pick Your Poison,’ where 60 suspects comprising 25 males and 35 females were arrested at an apartment in Sun City estate in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The raid followed credible intelligence about the drug party organised by one Stanley Ikechukwu who was arrested at the venue.

“At least six of the suspects: Victoria Adoga, Hamza Yari, Joanne Joy, Socchima Valentine, Jago Imole and Charles Indobuibisi were arrested with different quantities of ecstasy and cannabis.”

Babafemi said the Chairman of the anti-narcotics agency, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa (retd.) directed that 20 of the suspects who tested negative for drugs be released unconditionally.

He stated that 33 others who tested positive for illicit drugs were to be released on bail and would report at the agency’s FCT command on Monday to begin treatment and counselling.