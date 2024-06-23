NDLEA Storms Snake-Guarded Shrine Used For Storing Illicit Drugs, Nab Two Suspects In Edo

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have discovered a snake guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Igor community, Benin city, Edo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the anti-drug agency, detected a specially constructed large hole storage in a wall covered with wallpapers and fetish objects.

In a statement made available to the public on Sunday by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, noted that methamphetamine, Loud, Colorado and Arizona, all strong strains of cannabis with a total weight of 8.743kg among others, were recovered from the shrine.

The statement added that two ladies, identified as Sonia Ezumezu and Risikatu Tijani were arrested during the operation on Tuesday after the big black snake guarding the shrine was demobilized.

