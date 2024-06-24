NDLEA Uncovers Cocaine Hidden In Shoe Soles During Adamawa Raid

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, announced the discovery of cocaine hidden in the soles of shoes.

Agboalu Femi Samson, the Adamawa State NDLEA Commander, revealed this new smuggling method to journalists

He also reported that the State command seized 1.9 tons of cannabis sativa, 15 grams of cocaine, and other illicit drugs.

“As you can see here, through credible intelligence we’ve uncovered how traffickers have concealed grams of cocaine inside shoe sole compartment.

“We have also successfully obtained the final forfeiture of 4 vehicles, interim forfeiture of 3 additional vehicles, as well as house consisting of 3 rooms located in Ngurore, Yola South LGA.

“Monetary forfeiture has also seen an increase, with the sum of N851,153 forfeited to the Federal Government and deposited into the Treasury Single Account,” Samson said.

According to him, the drug demand reduction drive of the command was progressing, “with 107 residential clients treated, counselled and rehabilitated; and 222 trafficking clients receiving brief intervention counseling.”

Samson further noted that the sensitisation program of the command had reached 47,372 persons in schools, communities, workplaces and faith-based organisations.