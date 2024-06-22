Neighbour Kills Nigerian-Born Boxer In US

Nigerian-born boxer, Isaiah Olugbemi, after being shot multiple times in Odenton, Maryland, United States (US), has been confirmed dead.

According to local police, the 27-year-old was found on the ground with gunshot wounds along Meadowmist Way in the city on June 17.

Olugbemi was rushed to the Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Court documents later revealed that the police obtained surveillance footage showing a white male confronting Olugbemi with a handgun before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene on foot.

Nicholas Giroux, the victim’s neighbour, was identified as the suspect in the footage.

According to Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS), police said they interviewed Giroux on June 18, and he confessed to the crime and was charged with first and second-degree murder.

Abraham Olugbemi, the victim’s brother, alleged that Giroux had threatened the deceased at least two other times with a gun this year — in January and June.

Olugbemi was a Junior Olympics gold medalist, a three-time Golden Gloves state boxing champion and a two-time Open Regional champion.

Giroux’s preliminary hearing is set for July 17.