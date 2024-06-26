NELFUND Postpones Student Loan Applications For State Varsities

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced a 14-day postponement of the application process for student loans from state-owned tertiary institutions due to low data submissions.

The applications, which were supposed to begin on June 25, will now start on July 10, 2024.

According to a Tuesday statement by NELFUND’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, the decision to shift the date was necessitated by the failure of several state-owned institutions to upload the required student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).

He said only a limited number of state-owned institutions have completed the data submission process.

“These include 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54 and 2 state polytechnics out of 49,” he said.

He said the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions poses “significant challenges” to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants.

The application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, he noted, will now commence on July 10, 2024, to provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the federal government student loan scheme.

He said incomplete or incorrect data submissions will result in application delays and potential disqualification for affected students.