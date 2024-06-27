Salman Dogo Garba, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kano State, has refuted claims that he is a blood relative of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

He however assured of his commitment to serving all residents impartially, regardless of religion, ethnicity or background.

Garba made these remarks during his inaugural press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Bompai, Kano on Wednesday.

The CP emphasised the importance of stringent measures to combat crime, maintain law and order and ensure peace and stability in the state.

“The security of lives and property is our foremost priority, and we will strictly adhere to the provisions of the law,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the rising incidents of thuggery and other criminal activities in parts of Kano metropolis, Garba pledged to support and empower officers under his command.

“I am a Nigerian, first and foremost. The claim of any familial association with the Bayero family is news to me; I have never heard such before. My commitment remains steadfast towards serving Kano to the best of my ability,” he affirmed.

He reassured the public of his dedication to implementing robust security measures, aiming to “create a safer and more conducive environment for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”